West Monroe fighter swinging for a world championship

Bare Knuckle Fighting championships come to Fant-Ewing Coliseum on October 1st at 6:00 P.M
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) -According to organizers of the sport, Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships is the fastest growing combat sport in the world. For West Monroe native, Quentin “The Hero” Henry, he gets to take his best shot for a world championship. Only thing standing in his way of a storybook finish is Lorenzo Hunt, the defending champion. Hunt is 8-1 with 7 knockouts and Henry is 5-1 with four knockouts. You can buy tickets for this heavy weight fight at BKFC.com

