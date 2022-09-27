‘We have our money back’: Carvana issues refund after being unable to provide car title

Carvana says it refunded a car buyer after it failed to provide the vehicle's title. (Source: WOWT)
By Mike McKnight and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SARPY COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - A Nebraska family says an online car dealer has refunded them after dealing with paperwork problems since purchasing their new car last spring.

The Wettstein family said they purchased a $41,000 used Chevrolet Tahoe in mid-April from Carvana. However, the car company could not provide a title in the five months since their purchase.

This week, WOWT said Carvana ended up refunding the family and picking up the vehicle from their house due to the paperwork issues.

Carvana provided a refund along with returning the money put towards the vehicle.

“They are canceling the loan and refunding all the payments we’ve made to date,” Colt Wettstein said.

According to Sarpy County Treasurer Trace Jones, a dealership must have the title in hand before selling a vehicle so the buyer can register it within 30 days.

“Get a Carfax report if possible, and ensure that the online car dealership has a title and registration from a previous owner before you buy the vehicle,” Jones said. “Don’t assume they are completing the paperwork; stay on them.”

A Carvana spokesperson said the company worked closely with the family to resolve the issue.

“We are settled. We have our money back, and we’re getting a new car and continuing with our lives on the road,” Wettstein said.

The Wettsteins have three kids, and the family crammed into a Jeep borrowed from a relative for most of the summer. But with the Carvana refund, they’ve purchased a Suburban from another dealer.

Copyright 2022 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pecanland Mall reopens to the public Tuesday for the first time following the...
Teen wanted in relation to Pecanland Mall shooting
The coroner said the skull was significantly weathered and is most likely from a death that...
Dogs found playing with human skull in yard, authorities say
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed

Latest News

The Nevada Department of Corrections announced that inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera has escaped...
Inmate serving life sentence for murder escapes correctional center
A classic American car drives past utility poles tilted by Hurricane Ian in Pinar del Rio,...
Cuba without electricity after hurricane hammers power grid
Hurricane Ian is expected to strike the Florida coast as a major hurricane.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
President Joe Biden talks to people after speaking during an event on health care costs, in the...
Biden keeps US target for refugee admissions at 125,000