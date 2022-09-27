Senate candidate Luke Mixon campaigns in Monroe

A recent poll from Echelon Insights shows Mixon trailing incumbent John Kennedy by nearly 40 points.
By Tyler Englander
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:09 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Democratic U.S Senate candidate Luke Mixon campaigned in Monroe on September 26.

Mixon is challenging incumbent Senator John Kennedy in the November election.

A recent poll from Echelon Insights shows Mixon trailing Kennedy by nearly 40 points.

The poll found Kennedy has support from 51% of Louisianans.

“For an incumbent senator with a ton of money who is on cable news every day, that is not particularly good,” Mixon told KNOE.

Mixon added that if elected, he would oppose a bill by South Carolina Senator Lindsey Graham that would ban most abortions after 15 weeks.

“We are forcing the victims of rape to give birth,’ explained Mixon. “We are jeopardizing women’s health because of these outrageous and extreme laws. I have fought extremism my entire life overseas, and I am fighting it right now here at home.”

Mixon says a remedy for inflation is by investing in Louisiana’s energy industry.

“We need to continue to be an oil and gas state,” said Mixon. “We need to continue to fuel our country and fuel the world while also investing in renewable energy as well.”

With conflicts in Ukraine, and China threatening an invasion of Taiwan, Mixon adds his experience in the Navy would make him an essential voice in Washington.

“I have been on the other end of our foreign policy for a long time,” Mixon told KNOE. “I think we need more people like me who understand the consequences of our foreign policy and can vote responsibly when sending America’s sons and daughters to war.”

This is the second time Mixon has campaigned in Monroe. KNOE reached out to Senator John Kennedy’s staff to see if he would visit Monroe before election day and were told no date was set, but he will tour the state in October.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
MPD responds to shots fired at Pecanland Mall
Pecanland Mall
UPDATE: Pecanland Mall altercation suspect treated for minor head injury
The coroner said the skull was significantly weathered and is most likely from a death that...
Dogs found playing with human skull in yard, authorities say
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say

Latest News

Senate candidate Luke Mixon campaigns in Monroe
Senate candidate Luke Mixon campaigns in Monroe
River View RV Park and Resort along Mississippi River
130-mile Delta Bike Trail underway in four parishes throughout NELA
For those looking to have a fun food experience, the MuleKick at MAD in El Dorado is one place...
Feed Your Soul: A place with food and fun
What NASA's DART mission could mean to you.
NASA to live stream spacecraft crashing into asteroid