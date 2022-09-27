Officials arrest couple after dispute turns fiery, endangers child

An Amite man is behind bars for allegedly setting his home on fire while a woman he was fighting with and their child were inside, State Fire Marshal's say
By Raley Pellittieri
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An Amite man is behind bars for allegedly setting his home on fire while a woman he was fighting with and their child were inside, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM).

The incident happened at a home on Bickham Chapel Road around midday on Monday, Sept. 26. It was reportedly the most recent in a day-long feud between the couple who lived in the home, and it allegedly began when the woman set fire to the man’s clothes outside earlier that day, according to SFM.

Tangipahoa Fire District No. 1 responded to the house fire. Suspicious circumstances surrounding the case reportedly led to officials detaining Eddie Davis, 31, and Nancy Tyler, 29, while State Fire Marshal deputies were called in to investigate.

According to SFM, deputies determined that there were multiple intentionally set fires in and around the home.

Davis was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted second-degree murder, one count of aggravated arson, and one count of domestic abuse-child endangerment. Tyler was also arrested and charged with simple arson related to the incident.

Officials say relatives are now taking care of the child.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner said the skull was significantly weathered and is most likely from a death that...
Dogs found playing with human skull in yard, authorities say
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Police arrested Jacob Keeton after they said he admitted to filming a woman in a tanning room...
Police: Employee arrested for recording woman in Planet Fitness tanning bed room
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot

Latest News

32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Pecanland Mall reopens to the public Tuesday for the first time following the...
Teen wanted in relation to Pecanland Mall shooting
For those looking for a place with food and fun, the MuleKick at Mad in El Dorado, AR, is a...
Feed Your Soul: A place with food and fun
Tyrone Liddell, Jr.
Man accused of murdering father, grandmother pleads guilty, sentenced to 30 years behind bars