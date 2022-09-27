Minister falls into pond while officiating wedding

With all eyes on the bride as she was being escorted down the dock, the minister reached down to retrieve the notes only to fall into the water himself. (Source: Amanda Coulter)
By Phil Pendleton and Debra Worley
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 9:58 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) – A minister officiating a wedding in Kentucky took a plunge that is getting a lot of attention on social media.

Jason Coulter had carefully planned out what he was going to say at Josh and Whitney Carmicle’s outdoor wedding, but disaster struck when a gust of wind took his notes into a pond.

With all eyes on the bride as she was being escorted down the dock, the minister reached down to retrieve the notes only to fall into the water himself.

Coulter said he wasn’t hurt, nor was his pride. He’s just glad he was able to make the service more memorable for the bride and groom.

The bride even said the fall helped break the ice—or the water—during a very nervous moment.

With wet notes in hand, Coulter was able to successfully finish the service.

“I think everybody kind of looks to something special at wedding occasions. At the time it was chaotic, but after it was over, this is a good thing,” Coulter said.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner said the skull was significantly weathered and is most likely from a death that...
Dogs found playing with human skull in yard, authorities say
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Police arrested Jacob Keeton after they said he admitted to filming a woman in a tanning room...
Police: Employee arrested for recording woman in Planet Fitness tanning bed room
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot

Latest News

President Joe Biden walks with Bob Parant, Medicare beneficiary with Type 1 diabetes, as they...
Millions of Americans will save on Medicare fees next year
Police arrested Taz Marshall Whittemore after they say they tracked his winning lottery ticket...
Police: Winning scratch-off ticket leads to arrest of car theft suspect
FILE - Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell says he will “proudly support” legislation to...
McConnell backs post-Jan. 6 revisions to elections law
FILE - Alex Jones talks to media during a midday break in his trial at the Travis County...
In Alex Jones trial, parents testify of pain inflicted by Sandy Hook deniers
Hurricane Ian is expected to strike the Florida coast as a major hurricane.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods