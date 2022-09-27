Man accused of murdering father, grandmother pleads guilty, sentenced to 30 years behind bars

The case was delayed for over eight years as Liddell underwent evaluation and treatment at the State Hospital.
Tyrone Liddell, Jr.
Tyrone Liddell, Jr.(Hinds County)
By Sharie Nicole
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A man accused of murdering his father and grandmother in 2014 has pleaded guilty, Hinds County District Attorney Jody E. Owens, II said.

Tyrone C. Liddell, Jr, now 29, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and manslaughter for shooting and killing his father, Tyrone C. Liddell, Sr., and his grandmother, Bertha Lee Liddell.

Owens said the case was delayed for over eight years Liddell underwent evaluation and treatment at the State Hospital.

On January 29, 2014, officers responded to Voorhees Avenue, where they found Liddell Jr.’s father lying in the front of the yard and his grandmother’s body was found inside the house.

Liddell Jr. in an apparent violent outrage, gunned down both of his family members, firing multiple shots and killing them both.

He will serve a 30-year day-for-day sentence with no early release in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

“This is beyond tragic for any family to endure,” stated DA Owens, “The victims’ family approved the plea offer and will be watching on the live stream as this long ordeal is finally brought to an end. I want the family to know our thoughts and prayers are with them as they continue to mourn these horrific losses.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The coroner said the skull was significantly weathered and is most likely from a death that...
Dogs found playing with human skull in yard, authorities say
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
Police arrested Jacob Keeton after they said he admitted to filming a woman in a tanning room...
Police: Employee arrested for recording woman in Planet Fitness tanning bed room
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot

Latest News

An Amite man is behind bars for allegedly setting his home on fire while a woman he was...
Officials arrest couple after dispute turns fiery, endangers child
32-year-old Kastellio Vaughn is serving a 25-year sentence on multiple charges out of Baldwin...
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
Pecanland Mall reopens to the public Tuesday for the first time following the...
Teen wanted in relation to Pecanland Mall shooting
For those looking for a place with food and fun, the MuleKick at Mad in El Dorado, AR, is a...
Feed Your Soul: A place with food and fun