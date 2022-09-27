Free Brown Bag Concert Series returns to Monroe in October

MONROE, La. (KNOE) -October is around the corner! It’s the perfect time to attend the Northeast Louisiana Art Council’s noontime outdoor Brown Bag Concert Series.

Brown Bag Concert Series Chairman Georgia Street said every Wednesday in October at Palace Park from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. local artists will perform at Palace Park in Monroe. Street said the Brown Bag Concert series starts with community favorites Lisa Spann and Josh Love. She said Brown Bag Concert Series sponsors Newk’s Eatery will serve $5 sack lunches on-site and Mulhearn’s will provide free cookies. She added by saying the series will have performances from Clara McBroom, Zach O’Neil, and Brian Sivils later in the month. The concerts will be held at Palace Park at 220 Desiard St in Monroe.

Concert Dates:

October 5th – Lisa Spann with Josh Love

October 12th– Clara McBroom

October 19th-Zach O’Neil

October 26th – Brian Sivils

