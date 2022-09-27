Disaster relief organization on standby for Hurricane Ian

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A disaster relief organization is prepping for what’s to come with Hurricane Ian.

Karen McCoy, executive director with the North Louisiana Chapter of the American Red Cross, says they prepare year-round to make sure thousands of people affected by natural disasters, such as Hurricane Ian, are sheltered safely.

When they’re not in an active natural disasters season, the organization uses that time to pre-position supplies to be in strategic places and train their disaster responders for when it’s time to deploy for events like Hurricane Ian.

McCoy says evacuees can also take certain steps on their own.

“The first thing is to build an emergency kit; and what that entails is to pack things such as water, food, flashlight, battery-powered radio, first-aid kit, medications, phone chargers, take copies of any important papers you may have, blankets, stuff of that nature,” says McCoy. “So, the first thing to do is to build an emergency kit. And then the next thing we ask you to do is to plan what you’ll do, decide where you’ll go if you have to evacuate. Know how to contact your kids or family members. Determine if you can bring your pets or not bring your pets, and what you’ll do with them.”

Hurricane Ian is expected to grow stronger over the Gulf of Mexico. 2.5 million people have been ordered to evacuate in the southeast region.

