Aaron’s Aces: Trey Holly and Demardrick Blunt

Holly earns his 4th Aaron’s Ace honor while Blunt soaks in his first
By Aaron Dietrich
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Union Parish running back Trey Holly is the new all-time leading rusher in Louisiana after his 250 yard and 4 touchdown performance against Bastrop, earning his 4th Aaron’s Ace honor. Over in Monroe, Carroll dual threat quarterback, Demardrick Blunt lead the Bulldogs to a huge 34-20 win over the defending 3A champs. Blunt put up 204 total yards and reached pay dirt 3 times.

