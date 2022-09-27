275 dogs rescued from dogfighting operation, Humane Society says

The Humane Society of the U.S. worked with government agencies to rescue 275 dogs from a dogfighting operation in South Carolina. (SOURCE: HUMANE SOCIETY)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 27, 2022 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (Gray News) – The Humane Society of the United States announced the rescue of 275 dogs from an alleged dogfighting operation in South Carolina.

In a press release, the Humane Society said federal officials served search and seizure warrants on 10 properties in the Columbia area on Sept. 25.

Responding agencies found dogs living outdoors in pens or on chains with only makeshift shelters to protect them from the elements. Many of the animals showed signs of malnourishment; they were thin and seemed to have no access to food or water despite the sunny and hot weather.

Caption

Officials said the dogs showed severe scarring and festering open wounds, lacerations and abscesses. Some dogs that were penned or chained to trees in the woods had severe injuries and were taken by responders for emergency care.

The Humane Society said some eager dogs greeted the responders with wagging tails. Other dogs hunched over and appeared to be reluctant.

Adam Parascandola, the vice president of the Humane Society’s animal rescue team, said the day the dogs were found would be “the last day they’re going to have to live like this.”

Responders said they took the dogs to safe, undisclosed locations run by various agencies where they will receive treatment and care. About 45 dogs are in the care of the Humane Society, the organization said.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pecanland Mall reopens to the public Tuesday for the first time following the...
Teen wanted in relation to Pecanland Mall shooting
The coroner said the skull was significantly weathered and is most likely from a death that...
Dogs found playing with human skull in yard, authorities say
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Deputies responding to a shooting found a 12-year-old girl and her father with gunshot wounds....
Sheriff: 12-year-old girl shoots father, self in murder plot
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed

Latest News

The Nevada Department of Corrections announced that inmate Porfirio Duarte-Herrera has escaped...
Inmate serving life sentence for murder escapes correctional center
A classic American car drives past utility poles tilted by Hurricane Ian in Pinar del Rio,...
Cuba without electricity after hurricane hammers power grid
Hurricane Ian is expected to strike the Florida coast as a major hurricane.
Hurricane Ian strikes Cuba, Florida braces for winds, floods
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
President Joe Biden talks to people after speaking during an event on health care costs, in the...
Biden keeps US target for refugee admissions at 125,000