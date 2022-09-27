130-mile Delta Bike Trail underway in four parishes throughout NELA

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - A new bike trail is coming to four parishes in northeast Louisiana.

The legislation passed by State Rep. C. Travis Johnson in August 2022 created the Delta Bike Trail Commission, which will include Concordia, Tensas, East Carroll, and Madison parishes.

The commission’s goal is to help create a 130-mile bike trail along the Mississippi River throughout those four parishes. State Rep. Johnson says this is an economic booster for area businesses throughout the region.

The Delta Bike Trail will connect to an existing project in Concordia Parish called the River View RV Park and Resort. Johnson says the commission is going to be busy for the next five to eight years carving out paths to make sure cyclists are safe and excited to use the new bike trail.

“Folks who cycle come from all over the nation,” says Johnson. “They come into the communities. When they come, they don’t just come for one day. They come for two or three days, sometimes a week. When they’re doing it, they’re going to your local restaurants. They’re visiting your historical sights. They’re in the community.”

The commission is working to build the 130-mile bike trail from Concordia Parish to the Arkansas state line in East Carroll Parish. Construction of the first 15 miles of the bike trail has begun on Hwy. 84 in Concordia Parish.

The first Delta Bike Trail Commission meeting will happen Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at the Vidalia Court House, located at 4001 Carter St. at 5 p.m.

