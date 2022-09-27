130-mile Delta Bike Trail underway in four parishes throughout NELA

River View RV Park and Resort along Mississippi River
River View RV Park and Resort along Mississippi River(KNOE)
By Kenya Ross
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIDALIA, La. (KNOE) - A new bike trail is coming to four parishes in northeast Louisiana.

The legislation passed by State Rep. C. Travis Johnson in August 2022 created the Delta Bike Trail Commission, which will include Concordia, Tensas, East Carroll, and Madison parishes.

The commission’s goal is to help create a 130-mile bike trail along the Mississippi River throughout those four parishes. State Rep. Johnson says this is an economic booster for area businesses throughout the region.

The Delta Bike Trail will connect to an existing project in Concordia Parish called the River View RV Park and Resort. Johnson says the commission is going to be busy for the next five to eight years carving out paths to make sure cyclists are safe and excited to use the new bike trail.

“Folks who cycle come from all over the nation,” says Johnson. “They come into the communities. When they come, they don’t just come for one day. They come for two or three days, sometimes a week. When they’re doing it, they’re going to your local restaurants. They’re visiting your historical sights. They’re in the community.”

The commission is working to build the 130-mile bike trail from Concordia Parish to the Arkansas state line in East Carroll Parish. Construction of the first 15 miles of the bike trail has begun on Hwy. 84 in Concordia Parish.

The first Delta Bike Trail Commission meeting will happen Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, at the Vidalia Court House, located at 4001 Carter St. at 5 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
MPD responds to shots fired at Pecanland Mall
Pecanland Mall
UPDATE: Pecanland Mall altercation suspect treated for minor head injury
The coroner said the skull was significantly weathered and is most likely from a death that...
Dogs found playing with human skull in yard, authorities say
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say

Latest News

Luke Mixon
Senate candidate Luke Mixon campaigns in Monroe
Senate candidate Luke Mixon campaigns in Monroe
Senate candidate Luke Mixon campaigns in Monroe
For those looking to have a fun food experience, the MuleKick at MAD in El Dorado is one place...
Feed Your Soul: A place with food and fun
What NASA's DART mission could mean to you.
NASA to live stream spacecraft crashing into asteroid