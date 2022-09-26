Winnfield student won all-female flight that encourages women in STEM careers

Madison Foster won a trip to the Kennedy Space Center as she stands in front of Artemis 1
Madison Foster won a trip to the Kennedy Space Center as she stands in front of Artemis 1(Sharda Foster)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:37 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WINN PARISH, La. (KALB) - A Winnfield teen was among a group young women chosen for a special flight with a goal of introducing a generation of girls to jobs in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

It’s part of Delta Air Lines “WING” program, which stands for “Women Inspiring the Next Generation”.

According to Delta, for every 100 male pilots, there’s only six female pilots, and even fewer who are women of color in that position. On this special flight, every person involved is female, from those in the air to the TSA and ticket agents on the ground.

This special flight took its group of over 100 passengers to the Kennedy Space Center on Monday morning. It marked the first-ever landing of a commercial flight at the NASA field center.

130 girls/students and an all female flight crew
130 girls/students and an all female flight crew(Sharda Foster)

On the flight was Madison Foster, a 14-year-old freshman at Winnfield Senior High. Her mom told us that Madison submitted an essay and her grades to be selected.

Madison Foster landing at the Kennedy Space Center, the first commercial flight to land there...
Madison Foster landing at the Kennedy Space Center, the first commercial flight to land there in history.(Sharda Foster)

Click here to report a typo. Please provide the title of the article in your email.

Copyright 2022 KALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
MPD responds to shots fired at Pecanland Mall
Pecanland Mall
UPDATE: Pecanland Mall altercation suspect treated for minor head injury
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
The man was pronounced dead just after 8 a.m. Friday, Cox said. His identity was not disclosed.
Man finds pedestrian’s body on roof of SUV after driving to work, authorities say
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed

Latest News

Around 20,000 gallons of oil spilled from an Entergy substation in Chalmette due to possible...
Possible criminal activity leads to 20,000-gallon oil spill at Entergy substation
DBA & Main Street El Dorado presenting September Business After Hours
Downtown El Dorado shoppers can show receipts in exchange for prizes
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
A woman accused of throwing her baby off a bridge in Houma Friday evening has been arrested.
Mother accused of throwing 18-month-old off bridge in Houma, police say