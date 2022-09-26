UK zoo names baby elephant in honor of Queen Elizabeth II

The calf is called Nang Phaya which means “queen” or “strong female monarch.”
The calf is called Nang Phaya which means “queen” or “strong female monarch.”(Zoological Society of London via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A baby elephant has been named the Thai word for “queen” at the UK’s largest zoo in honor of its late patron, Queen Elizabeth II.

The calf is called Nang Phaya which means “queen” or “strong female monarch.”

Queen Elizabeth II, who died over two weeks ago, once met the calf’s mom, Donna, when she opened the zoo’s Centre for Elephant Care in 2017.

A photograph of the queen feeding Donna a banana was featured on her official Christmas card that year.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
MPD responds to shots fired at Pecanland Mall
Pecanland Mall
UPDATE: Pecanland Mall altercation suspect treated for minor head injury
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
An aspiring model from Baton Rouge is currently paralyzed from the waist down and hospitalized...
Aspiring BR model back in Louisiana recovering after deadly crash in Virginia

Latest News

Concerns are growing that Russia may seek to escalate the conflict once it completes what...
Drone attack hits Ukraine; US vows ‘consequences’ over nukes
Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
This historic collision is happening nearly 7 million miles from Earth, but the Italian Space...
NASA spacecraft closes in on asteroid for head-on collision
The Michigan State Police Fifth District released dashboard camera video that shows a trooper...
Deer makes impressive leap over car in dashcam footage
Members of the Atlanta Braves organization present President Joe Biden with a special jersey...
Biden praises Braves’ ‘unstoppable, joyful run’ to 2021 win