State trooper gets shot in face, drives himself to hospital, officials say

A Washington State Patrol trooper is recovering after being shot in the face Thursday in Walla Walla.
By FOX 12 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 7:08 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WALLA WALLA, Wash. (KPTV/Gray News) — A Washington State Patrol trooper is recovering after being shot in the face Thursday, according to officials.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that a trooper, later identified by WSP as trooper Dean Atkinson Jr., had his patrol car rammed in Walla Walla and was shot in the face just after 5 p.m.

KPTV reports Atkinson then drove himself to Providence St. Mary Medical Center and was later airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for further treatment. WSP reported early Friday morning that Atkinson was stable.

Walla Walla police officers responded to the shooting scene a few minutes after the shooting and gathered evidence. WSP said a few minutes later, Milton-Freewater police in Oregon attempted to stop a vehicle matching the description from the shooting, and a short pursuit followed.

Police arrested the suspect, identified by WSP as 37-year-old Brandon Dennis O’Neel, and booked him into the Walla Walla County Jail.

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional details have been released.

Copyright 2022 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
MPD responds to shots fired at Pecanland Mall
Pecanland Mall
UPDATE: Pecanland Mall altercation suspect treated for minor head injury
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Police lights
Richwood Rd. shooting kills woman, injures man
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a martial arts instructor following a year-long investigation into...
Martial arts instructor accused of raping, sexually assaulting kids

Latest News

Dashcam video shows a little girl on a scooter ride just ahead of her father in the crosswalk...
CLOSE CALL: Young girl in crosswalk nearly hit by car
A little girl on a scooter rode just ahead of her father in the crosswalk and nearly got hit by...
Dashcam video shows girl in crosswalk just inches from getting hit by car
An aspiring model from Baton Rouge is currently paralyzed from the waist down and hospitalized...
Aspiring BR model back in Louisiana recovering after deadly crash in Virginia
ULM wins Battle on the Bayou, 21-17
Warhawks celebrate victory over rival Ragin’ Cajuns
Far-right Brothers of Italy's leader Giorgia Meloni votes at a polling station in Rome, Sunday,...
Italian voters shift sharply, reward Meloni’s far-right party