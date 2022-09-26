NASA to live stream spacecraft crashing into asteroid

What NASA's DART mission could mean to you.
What NASA's DART mission could mean to you.
By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - On Sept. 26, 2022, NASA is live streaming the use of a spacecraft to deflect an asteroid off-course, the first mission of its kind.

This event is the result of NASA’S Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). NASA says DART is intended to test the impact of using kinetic force to knock an asteroid off track if it were to pose a threat to Earth.

NASA also says the target asteroid poses no threat to Earth and is meant to simply be a test subject.

For more information on DART and the program’s objectives, visit NASA’s website.

The livestream will begin at 6:00 p.m., and a press briefing will begin at 8:00 p.m. To watch a live stream of the spacecraft hitting the asteroid, go to https://www.nasa.gov/multimedia/nasatv/index.html#public.

