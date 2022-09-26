‘Monster’ blue catfish could break Tennessee record, wildlife officials say

The fish was released back into the river, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officials said.
By Paige Hill and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STEWART COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A massive catfish caught in Tennessee this weekend could break the state’s record pending verification, according to the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency.

Micka Burkhart caught the “monster” blue catfish at 12:30 p.m. on the Cumberland River in Stewart County with skipjack and a 30-pound test line, officials said.

Once out of the water, it weighed118 pounds and 7 ounces, was 54 inches long and 41 inches around.

Pending verification and certification, the huge fish would break the Tennessee record.

Burkhart successfully released the catfish back into the Cumberland River, according to officials.

“Now, this is a big blue!” wildlife officials said.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
MPD responds to shots fired at Pecanland Mall
Pecanland Mall
UPDATE: Pecanland Mall altercation suspect treated for minor head injury
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
An aspiring model from Baton Rouge is currently paralyzed from the waist down and hospitalized...
Aspiring BR model back in Louisiana recovering after deadly crash in Virginia

Latest News

Concerns are growing that Russia may seek to escalate the conflict once it completes what...
Drone attack hits Ukraine; US vows ‘consequences’ over nukes
Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
This historic collision is happening nearly 7 million miles from Earth, but the Italian Space...
NASA spacecraft closes in on asteroid for head-on collision
The Michigan State Police Fifth District released dashboard camera video that shows a trooper...
Deer makes impressive leap over car in dashcam footage
Members of the Atlanta Braves organization present President Joe Biden with a special jersey...
Biden praises Braves’ ‘unstoppable, joyful run’ to 2021 win