Feed Your Soul: A place with food and fun

EL DORADO, Ar. (KNOE) - When most people head out to eat, they are looking for great food and a fun atmosphere. The MuleKick at the Murphy Arts District (MAD) in El Dorado fits the bill.

There are two locations, and owners Christy Oui and Burt Adams opened the first one in Magnolia.

Chef Kenneth Oliver explains having it near South Arkansas University, they decided to go with a classic choice.

“The first thing that came to mind was pizza and beer,” said Oliver.

When they expanded to El Dorado, they kept the main staple but gave Oliver a little bit more freedom.

“At this location, we have a little bit more ability to do a little bit more creative ideas,” explained Oliver.

They have some great items that are unique to the location, like the Cajun Pasta, and it is amazing. They also have some other options for groups as well.

If you are looking for a place to have a great meal and have some fun as well, the MuleKick at MAD in El Dorado is a place that will fit the bill. (KNOE)

“Our grazing tables -- which have become a huge hit -- we can style those and theme those, however, the guest would like to change those up,” says Oliver.

They also host monthly chef table events with limited seating.

“As you may see, tonight, we have a chef’s table, which is featured for our Oktoberfest theme. We have a nice secret dinner that’s going to be on display tonight, which is going to have pork osso buco,” said Oliver.

If you have the opportunity to attend, Oliver creates special items that are well worth the price.

Their food is not the only reason to visit; they bring in up-and-coming local musicians.

“One of the things that we do to promote that fun atmosphere is live music on Fridays and Saturdays,” said Oliver. “We try to bring in local Arkansas artists. And we try to create that vibe on the MuleKick stage.”

If you are looking for a good time and some amazing food, head to the MuleKick at MAD in El Dorado to feed your soul.

