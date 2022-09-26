Downtown El Dorado shoppers can show receipts in exchange for prizes

DBA & Main Street El Dorado presenting September Business After Hours
DBA & Main Street El Dorado presenting September Business After Hours(Source: El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce)
By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL DORADO, La. (KNOE) - Downtown Business Association and Main Street El Dorado are hosting September Business After Hours on Sept. 27, 2022.

El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce says there will be food, music and door prizes.

For every 5 receipts from a downtown business, shoppers will be entered into the grand prize drawing worth over $600. The receipts must be from Sept. 1-Sept. 27, and you must be present to win.

The event will be from 5-6:30 p.m. on Jefferson St., the east side of the courthouse.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
MPD responds to shots fired at Pecanland Mall
Pecanland Mall
UPDATE: Pecanland Mall altercation suspect treated for minor head injury
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
Katharine McClain and her husband alerted authorities after they found a baby girl allegedly...
Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed
An aspiring model from Baton Rouge is currently paralyzed from the waist down and hospitalized...
Aspiring BR model back in Louisiana recovering after deadly crash in Virginia

Latest News

COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
A woman accused of throwing her baby off a bridge in Houma Friday evening has been arrested.
Mother accused of throwing 18-month-old off bridge in Houma, police say
Tips for avoiding the risky payday loans
BBB: Risks of payday loans
Tips for avoiding the risky payday loans
BBB: Risks of payday loans- clipped version