Downtown El Dorado shoppers can show receipts in exchange for prizes

EL DORADO, La. (KNOE) - Downtown Business Association and Main Street El Dorado are hosting September Business After Hours on Sept. 27, 2022.

El Dorado-Union County Chamber of Commerce says there will be food, music and door prizes.

For every 5 receipts from a downtown business, shoppers will be entered into the grand prize drawing worth over $600. The receipts must be from Sept. 1-Sept. 27, and you must be present to win.

The event will be from 5-6:30 p.m. on Jefferson St., the east side of the courthouse.

