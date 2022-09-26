Couple find, rescue baby left in their backyard shed

Records show the baby's father is in custody on charges including abandoning or endangering a child. (KHOU, MCCLAIN FAMILY, CNN)
By KHOU Staff
Published: Sep. 26, 2022 at 2:42 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON, Texas (KHOU) - A Texas couple were startled to find a baby on the ground in their backyard shed but took care of her until authorities arrived. The baby’s father is now in custody on multiple charges.

John and Katharine McClain woke up Saturday morning to the sound of their neighbor’s pickup truck taking off. Their security camera caught a mostly naked man checking their vehicle’s doors before allegedly stealing the truck.

The couple called their neighbors, who reported the truck stolen. With that, they thought all the excitement was over, but it had just begun.

Video shows the McClains’ dog, Archie, barking at something in their backyard shed. When John McClain went over to investigate, he made a startling discovery.

“Come out here with him about the time I heard a cry,” John McClain said. “So, when I opened it up, the baby was laying right by the motorcycle.”

He alerted his wife, who first thought he meant a baby snake or some other animal.

“He said, ‘Call 911. There’s a baby.’ I thought he was just kidding. I was like, ‘OK, a baby snake, a baby what?’ He said, ‘Call 911 quick. There’s an infant in here,’” she said.

Katharine McClain called 911 and says the dispatcher told her it was OK to pick up the baby, so she did, before taking her up to the house. Photos show her holding the child, wrapped in a towel, while awaiting an ambulance.

The baby was checked out on site before being airlifted to Houston. Her condition is unknown, but it’s believed she will be OK.

“I’m a mom. I was pretty frantic and distraught. It’s still kind of got me a little bit,” Katharine McClain said.

Authorities say the neighbors’ stolen truck was later located with the suspect seen on video, who is also the baby’s father, behind the wheel. Records show he is now in the Polk County Jail on charges including abandoning or endangering a child.

The McClains were told the suspect’s vehicle was found abandoned along the railroad tracks that run right behind their property.

The couple says their security camera recorded the suspect holding the baby before going into the shed. He appeared to spend hours inside with her before leaving and allegedly stealing the truck.

“I just hope he comes out and takes care of his kid, cleans his act up,” John McClain said.

Katharine McClain says they’d be willing to add the baby to their family, if needed.

“I just want her to be happy and live a good life, and if they give her to me, I’ll take her in a heartbeat and she’ll never have any worries again,” she said.

Copyright 2022 KHOU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
MPD responds to shots fired at Pecanland Mall
Pecanland Mall
UPDATE: Pecanland Mall altercation suspect treated for minor head injury
Team of the Week Scoreboard
KNOE.com: Vote for our Little Caesar’s Team of the Week!
An aspiring model from Baton Rouge is currently paralyzed from the waist down and hospitalized...
Aspiring BR model back in Louisiana recovering after deadly crash in Virginia

Latest News

Concerns are growing that Russia may seek to escalate the conflict once it completes what...
Drone attack hits Ukraine; US vows ‘consequences’ over nukes
Residents in Tampa, Florida, lined up for sandbags Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022, as they prepared for...
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
This historic collision is happening nearly 7 million miles from Earth, but the Italian Space...
NASA spacecraft closes in on asteroid for head-on collision
The Michigan State Police Fifth District released dashboard camera video that shows a trooper...
Deer makes impressive leap over car in dashcam footage
Members of the Atlanta Braves organization present President Joe Biden with a special jersey...
Biden praises Braves’ ‘unstoppable, joyful run’ to 2021 win