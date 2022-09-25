UPDATE: Pecanland Mall altercation suspect treated for minor head injury

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - One suspect is being treated for a minor head injury after Monroe PD responded to a physical altercation inside the food court of Pecanland Mall Saturday evening.

A fight occurred inside the mall on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, with several juveniles and the crowd scattered, police say. According to MPD’s Public Information Officer Michael Fendall, the suspect was tased and is being treated for a minor head injury at a local hospital.

Fendall told KNOE Sunday morning an unknown gunman fired off a gun in front of the food court of the mall on Saturday, but no one was shot. Fendall says the suspect shot the bullet up in the air. At this time, no information about the age of the tased suspect, nor gunman has been released to KNOE’s newsroom.

Two individuals have been arrested in connection with the altercation, police say.

Monroe PD says detectives are actively investigating this altercation. The department has asked the public to contact Crime Stoppers of North Delta at 318-388-CASH (2274) or Monroe PD at 318-329-2600 if anyone has further details on this incident.

