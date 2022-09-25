NELA Cancer Institute returns to annual free prostate cancer screening event

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Northeast Louisiana Cancer Institute hosted its annual free prostate cancer screening event Saturday morning for Prostate Cancer Awareness Month.

The institute is back with its free screening after stopping for two years due to COVID-19.

According to Executive Director James Adams of NELA Cancer Institute, there was a line at the door when they opened for patients to walk in on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. This 3-hour prostate screening event encouraged men over the age of forty with a family history of prostate cancer and not seen by a physician on annual basis to get tested. Otherwise, around the age of 50, men need to start being screened, Adams says.

The screening consists of a blood test and an exam evaluated by a urologist.

Partners that helped pull the screening event off included urologists, Labcorp, VCOM-Louisiana, Cancer Foundation League, and Mu Tau Chapter of Omega Psi Phi Fraternity, Inc.

NELA Cancer Institute puts on this free prostate cancer screening event every September. More than 80 patients got tested on Saturday.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.