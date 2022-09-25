NELA agencies check 20 car seats for National Seat Check Saturday
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - National Seat Check Saturday happened throughout the state of Louisiana Saturday.
LA State Police partnered with local agencies on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, to provide free child passenger seat checks to keep children safe while caregivers drive on the road. The Banner Ford location in Monroe was the only site in northeast Louisiana that held a National Seat Check Saturday.
A total number of 20 car seats at Banner Ford of Monroe got checked Saturday by a certified child passenger safety technician.
NELA agencies involved in National Seat Check Saturday in Monroe include:
Louisiana State Police - Troop F
North Delta Regional Planning
Monroe Fire Department
Region 8 Maternal Health
Northeast Louisiana Highway Safety
Family Solutions Counseling Center
Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force
