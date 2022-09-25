NELA agencies check 20 car seats for National Seat Check Saturday

By Kenya Ross
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - National Seat Check Saturday happened throughout the state of Louisiana Saturday.

LA State Police partnered with local agencies on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, to provide free child passenger seat checks to keep children safe while caregivers drive on the road. The Banner Ford location in Monroe was the only site in northeast Louisiana that held a National Seat Check Saturday.

A total number of 20 car seats at Banner Ford of Monroe got checked Saturday by a certified child passenger safety technician.

NELA agencies involved in National Seat Check Saturday in Monroe include:

Louisiana State Police - Troop F

North Delta Regional Planning

Monroe Fire Department

Region 8 Maternal Health

Northeast Louisiana Highway Safety

Family Solutions Counseling Center

Louisiana Passenger Safety Task Force

