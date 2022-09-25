MPD responds to shots fired at Pecanland Mall

(MGN)
(MGN)(MGN)
By Alyssa Azzara
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police say a fight broke out between a group of juveniles at Pecanland Mall shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2022.

Police said it was a verbal altercation between two juveniles that escalated into a physical altercation. Sgt. Michael Fendall said while officers were responding to the fight, an unknown suspect discharged a firearm inside the mall. Fendall said no one was shot.

Currently, two suspects have been arrested and are in custody in relation to the fight. Monroe Police do not know if the shot fired and the physical altercation is related. Media Relations Director for the City of Monroe, Michelli Martin, said in a press release that detectives are reviewing video footage and are actively investigating.

Read below for the original story with details:

Monroe police responded to shots fired Saturday evening on Sept. 24 at Pecanland Mall in Monroe. Sgt. Michael Fendall with the Monroe Police Department said nobody was shot and police are on the scene as of 7:26 p.m. This is a developing story and we will continue to update information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Richwood Rd. shooting kills woman, injures man
Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from...
FDA: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil
A harsh message for gang members in Monroe - the mayor and police chief say their days are...
MPD looking for two suspects in Richwood Road shooting
Officials in Iowa say a human jawbone found in the Iowa River in August likely belonged to a...
Human remains found in river date back to prehistoric person, officials say
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a martial arts instructor following a year-long investigation into...
Martial arts instructor accused of raping, sexually assaulting kids

Latest News

Crusaders defeat Lions 38-20
Ouachita falls to Brother Martin
Bulldogs defeat Panthers 34-20
Carroll upsets Sterlington
ruston vs lca
ruston at laffayette
Rebels beat Hornets 31-28
West Monroe outlasts Scotlandville