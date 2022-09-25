MPD responds to shots fired at Pecanland Mall

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Monroe Police say a fight broke out between a group of juveniles at Pecanland Mall shortly after 6:30 p.m. on Sept. 24, 2022.

Police said it was a verbal altercation between two juveniles that escalated into a physical altercation. Sgt. Michael Fendall said while officers were responding to the fight, an unknown suspect discharged a firearm inside the mall. Fendall said no one was shot.

Currently, two suspects have been arrested and are in custody in relation to the fight. Monroe Police do not know if the shot fired and the physical altercation is related. Media Relations Director for the City of Monroe, Michelli Martin, said in a press release that detectives are reviewing video footage and are actively investigating.

Read below for the original story with details:

Monroe police responded to shots fired Saturday evening on Sept. 24 at Pecanland Mall in Monroe. Sgt. Michael Fendall with the Monroe Police Department said nobody was shot and police are on the scene as of 7:26 p.m. This is a developing story and we will continue to update information as it becomes available.

