Krewe of Janus kicks off 40-year Mardi Gras celebration with annual cocktail party

By Kenya Ross
Published: Sep. 25, 2022 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Krewe of Janus held its annual cocktail party at the Krewe of Janus Den on Louisville Ave. Saturday evening, announcing their King and Queen Janus XL and their Royal Court.

Attendees cheered on the new dukes, duchesses and now Lee Sawyer and Suzette Sawyer, a husband and wife pair, reigning as King and Queen Janus XL.

The Krewe of Janus is on its way to going forty years strong for Mardi Gras 2023. The krewe’s fortieth Mardi Gras parade is set for February 11, 2023.

