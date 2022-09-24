Union Parish’s Trey Holly breaks the Louisiana all-time rushing record

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Coming into week 4 against Bastrop, Trey Holly averaged 154 yards per game, 8.5 yards per carry in just 55 games. Now he was only 247 yards short of breaking Nick Brossette’s all-time state rushing record. He shattered that in the second half against the Rams with 250 yards and four touchdowns. The LSU commit inks his name in Louisiana high school football history. Farmers win 62 to 12.

