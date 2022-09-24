Ruston spoils Lafayette Christian Academy’s homecoming

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ruston heading down south to take on the #2 ranked team in 4A. The Knights might of underestimated the Bearcats scheduling them for their homecoming game as Jerrod Baugh and his squad roll over them a with a 35 to 20 victory. Dyson Fields had a game to remember, he had 221 yards on 31 carries. Ruston now switches their focus to Neville for a heavyweight matchup.

