Mother charged with attempted murder after throwing child off bridge, police say

Louisiana police say a mother is accused of throwing her child off a bridge. (Source: WVUE)
By WVUE Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUMA, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - A woman in Louisiana is accused of throwing her child off a bridge Friday evening.

WVUE reports the Houma Police Department received a call around 5 p.m. regarding a mother throwing her 18-month-old child off the Liberty Street Bridge before jumping into the water herself.

Police said the boy is expected to recover after he was transported to an area hospital for treatment.

Authorities identified the mother as Asha Randolph. Houma police said the incident remains under investigation, but Randolph has been arrested and charged with attempted first-degree murder.

Copyright 2022 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
MPD responds to shots fired at Pecanland Mall
Police lights
Richwood Rd. shooting kills woman, injures man
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a martial arts instructor following a year-long investigation into...
Martial arts instructor accused of raping, sexually assaulting kids
A harsh message for gang members in Monroe - the mayor and police chief say their days are...
MPD looking for two suspects in Richwood Road shooting
trey holly
Union Parish’s Trey Holly breaks the Louisiana all-time rushing record

Latest News

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table after...
Prosecutors to begin Florida school shooter trial rebuttal
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
Winter’s approach sets clock ticking for Ukraine, Russia
The National Hurricane Center said Ian was expected to strengthen before moving over western...
Florida monitors a growing Tropical Storm Ian in Caribbean
Janet Alexander, 72, was found not guilty in the 2018 murder of her husband, 64-year-old Lionel...
Woman abused by husband acquitted in his fatal stabbing
The woman has always said she killed her husband in self-defense after decades of abuse, and...
Woman, 72, accused of murdering husband found not guilty