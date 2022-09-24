Is a beer shortage on tap? Inflation, supply chain pressures intensifying for brewers

Is a beer shortage on tap? Inflation and supply chain pressures on brewers are intensifying. (Source: CNN)
By CNN Staff
Published: Sep. 24, 2022 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - We have already dealt with a shortage of toilet paper and baby formula, but now beer could be next.

A shortage of aluminum cans and carbon dioxide could be the upcoming supply chain issue facing U.S. consumers.

Brewers have already mentioned rising prices for malted barley and hops as well as transportation costs, which is impacting their bottom line.

Beer prices are currently up 5% this year, which is not as high as food costs at 11%. But the Brewers Association says all the trends are against them, and some breweries could even be forced to close.

Industry experts aren’t sure that the current trends will result in shortages necessarily, but the variety and selection could be more limited.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(MGN)
MPD responds to shots fired at Pecanland Mall
Police lights
Richwood Rd. shooting kills woman, injures man
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a martial arts instructor following a year-long investigation into...
Martial arts instructor accused of raping, sexually assaulting kids
A harsh message for gang members in Monroe - the mayor and police chief say their days are...
MPD looking for two suspects in Richwood Road shooting
trey holly
Union Parish’s Trey Holly breaks the Louisiana all-time rushing record

Latest News

Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooter Nikolas Cruz is shown at the defense table after...
Prosecutors to begin Florida school shooter trial rebuttal
Ukrainian servicemen ride on a tank in the recently retaken area of Izium, Ukraine, Wednesday,...
Winter’s approach sets clock ticking for Ukraine, Russia
The National Hurricane Center said Ian was expected to strengthen before moving over western...
Florida monitors a growing Tropical Storm Ian in Caribbean
Janet Alexander, 72, was found not guilty in the 2018 murder of her husband, 64-year-old Lionel...
Woman abused by husband acquitted in his fatal stabbing
The woman has always said she killed her husband in self-defense after decades of abuse, and...
Woman, 72, accused of murdering husband found not guilty