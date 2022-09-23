Uber drivers interviewed in Allie Rice case; cross erected in her honor

A large cross was erected Friday near the spot where LSU student Allie Rice died one week ago.
By Robb Hays
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:57 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A large cross was erected Friday near the spot where LSU student Allie Rice died one week ago.

With no arrests and no suspects identified in the case, a privately-funded reward for information about Rice’s killer has topped $50,000.

The FBI, ATF, and DEA are assisting the Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) in their investigation. BRPD leaders say they work with those same federal partners on a regular basis on many different violent crime cases.

During a news conference yesterday, BRPD leaders said they were exhausting every investigative effort in finding Rice’s killer.

RELATED: BRPD says ‘misinformation’ hurting Allie Rice murder probe, reward now at $37,500

BRPD investigators have contacted the ride-share service Uber as they search for clues about Rice’s killing, a source familiar with the case told WAFB. Uber was able to provide BRPD with a list of all of the drivers who were in the area at the time of the killing to see if they saw anything. The source did not disclose whether those drivers provided any useful clues.

Hours after the shooting, Baton Rouge Police detectives were seen canvassing nearby businesses in search of any surveillance video. The department has also declined to say whether that search turned up any clues.

The reward fund for information that leads to an arrest in the case was started with a $10,000 donation by The Shed BBQ, where the 21-year-old once worked.

Louisiana authorities say 21-year-old Allison Rice was shot and killed in her car.
Louisiana authorities say 21-year-old Allison Rice was shot and killed in her car.(WAFB)

Rice was shot and killed on Sept. 16 inside her car near the railroad tracks on Government Street, on the edge of downtown Baton Rouge.

Police say Rice had just left a bar in Mid City and believe she was driving toward downtown on Government Street around 2:20 a.m. when she encountered a train stopped on the tracks. Nearly a dozen shots were fired into her vehicle, mostly through her windshield.

When police arrived, Rice was dead inside her vehicle. At that point, her vehicle was pointed back toward Mid City. Based on that, police believe she was attempting to make a U-turn when she died.

RELATED STORIES
LSU student identified as victim of deadly shooting near downtown BR
Family speaks out about daughter who was shot, killed at train crossing
Memorial grows after LSU student shot, killed near downtown BR
LSU officials working to ease some parents’ concerns about crime after Allie Rice’s murder

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence reported at Neville
Police clear all schools after false ‘active shooter’ alarm
Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from...
FDA: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil
MGN
OPSO ends search for suspects who fled, one arrested in relation to homicide
Ketrick Lavon Calhoun
Family of man murdered at Foster Farms in April speaks out
Covington High teacher assaulted by 18-year-old student
Louisiana student who attacked wheelchair-bound teacher to serve one year in prison

Latest News

A harsh message for gang members in Monroe - the mayor and police chief say their days are...
MPD looking for two suspects in Richwood Road shooting
Bastrop Rams Booming with school spirit in this week's Cheerleader Challenge
Bastrop Rams booming with school spirit for the Cheerleader Challenge
Bastrop Rams booming with school spirit for the Cheerleader Challenge
Cheerleader Challenge Week 4: Bastrop Rams boom with school spirit
It highlights education and nursing students to help with the shortage of those professions...
New agreement makes it easier to transfer from LDCC to ULM