New agreement makes it easier to transfer from LDCC to ULM

It highlights education and nursing students to help with the shortage of those professions across our region.
By Alyssa Azzara
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An agreement was signed on Sept. 22, 2022, allowing some students at Louisiana Delta Community College to earn credits that can transfer to ULM. It highlights education and nursing students to help with the shortage of those professions across our region. Officials said the agreement will help better align the programs at LDCC and ULM.

“It’s great to know that they have us, students, in mind, knowing that the world needs more nurses and that they’re making it easier on us, it’s great, it’s amazing,” said Whitney Washam, a nursing student at LDCC.

For students like Washam, the new agreement is welcome news.

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at ULM, Mark Arant, said the agreement creates a smooth segway for students to transfer from LDCC to ULM.

“A lot of teachers and a lot of nurses would like to stay where they are, those graduates are very much locally oriented, so they would like to go back to schools and hospitals where they have familiarity, so this will be successful in keeping that talent here,” said Arant.

Arant said it will help build the workforce, here at home. Working where you grew up is something that Washam is looking forward to.

“After this program, I want to transfer into the BSM program that ULM offers, my plan is to be a labor and delivery nurse at St. Francis, I have it all planned out,” said Washam.

The Vice Chancellor for Education and Student Services at LDCC, Wendi Tostenson, said it creates specific guided pathways, so students are earning credentials for their future at ULM along every step of the process.

“Right now the programs we are specifically targeting are the allied health programs and our educations programs but we have about seven other programs that we are looking at aligning, long term all of the programs that we’re offering will be in alignment with what ULM is offering,” said Tostenson.

The agreement will allow students studying things like education, applied sciences, and nursing to transfer seamlessly to ULM.

“It eliminates a lot of barriers for students where they don’t necessarily have to reapply,” said Tostenson.

As of now, it’s a five-year agreement that became effective on Sept. 22, 2022.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence reported at Neville
Police clear all schools after false ‘active shooter’ alarm
Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from...
FDA: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil
MGN
OPSO ends search for suspects who fled, one arrested in relation to homicide
Ketrick Lavon Calhoun
Family of man murdered at Foster Farms in April speaks out
Covington High teacher assaulted by 18-year-old student
Louisiana student who attacked wheelchair-bound teacher to serve one year in prison

Latest News

A harsh message for gang members in Monroe - the mayor and police chief say their days are...
MPD looking for two suspects in Richwood Road shooting
Bastrop Rams Booming with school spirit in this week's Cheerleader Challenge
Bastrop Rams booming with school spirit for the Cheerleader Challenge
Bastrop Rams booming with school spirit for the Cheerleader Challenge
Cheerleader Challenge Week 4: Bastrop Rams boom with school spirit
A cross was erected in honor of slain LSU student Allie Rice.
Uber drivers interviewed in Allie Rice case; cross erected in her honor