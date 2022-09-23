New agreement makes it easier to transfer from LDCC to ULM

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - An agreement was signed on Sept. 22, 2022, allowing some students at Louisiana Delta Community College to earn credits that can transfer to ULM. It highlights education and nursing students to help with the shortage of those professions across our region. Officials said the agreement will help better align the programs at LDCC and ULM.

“It’s great to know that they have us, students, in mind, knowing that the world needs more nurses and that they’re making it easier on us, it’s great, it’s amazing,” said Whitney Washam, a nursing student at LDCC.

For students like Washam, the new agreement is welcome news.

Provost and Vice President for Academic Affairs at ULM, Mark Arant, said the agreement creates a smooth segway for students to transfer from LDCC to ULM.

“A lot of teachers and a lot of nurses would like to stay where they are, those graduates are very much locally oriented, so they would like to go back to schools and hospitals where they have familiarity, so this will be successful in keeping that talent here,” said Arant.

Arant said it will help build the workforce, here at home. Working where you grew up is something that Washam is looking forward to.

“After this program, I want to transfer into the BSM program that ULM offers, my plan is to be a labor and delivery nurse at St. Francis, I have it all planned out,” said Washam.

The Vice Chancellor for Education and Student Services at LDCC, Wendi Tostenson, said it creates specific guided pathways, so students are earning credentials for their future at ULM along every step of the process.

“Right now the programs we are specifically targeting are the allied health programs and our educations programs but we have about seven other programs that we are looking at aligning, long term all of the programs that we’re offering will be in alignment with what ULM is offering,” said Tostenson.

The agreement will allow students studying things like education, applied sciences, and nursing to transfer seamlessly to ULM.

“It eliminates a lot of barriers for students where they don’t necessarily have to reapply,” said Tostenson.

As of now, it’s a five-year agreement that became effective on Sept. 22, 2022.

