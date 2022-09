MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department is looking for two suspects following a shooting on Richwood Road #2.

MPD says Ronnie Jones and Jeremiah Bluford are wanted for second-degree murder.

Both suspects are considered armed and dangerous.

All suspects are innocent until proven guilty.

Jeremiah Bluford (KNOE)

Ronnie Jones (KNOE)

