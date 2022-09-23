Monroe and LifeShare teaming up in honor of Sickle Cell awareness

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - LifeShare Blood Center and the City of Monroe are teaming up to host a city-wide blood drive in honor of Sickle Cell Awareness Month, which is observed every September.

Sickle Cell disease is a genetic condition affecting the body’s red blood cells and occurs when a child receives two sickle cell genes -- one from each parent, LifeShare says.

Blood transfusions are an effective treatment for the disease, but there is no cure.

LifeShare also says one of every seven people in the hospital will need blood. This is why Monroe and LifeShare are teaming up for a community blood-drive.

The LifeShare bus will be parked in front of Monroe City Hall, located at 400 Lea Joyner Expressway, on Monday, Sept. 26, 2022. It will be there from 9:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.