Martial arts instructor accused of raping, sexually assaulting kids

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Sheriff’s deputies arrested a martial arts instructor following a year-long investigation into a juvenile sexual assault case.

Cleburne County Sheriff Chris Brown said deputies arrested 57-year-old Scott Linn of Quitman on one count of rape and one count of first-degree sexual assault.

“The case Linn was arrested for involves two separate victims,” Brown said in a Friday news release. “But detectives are continuing to investigate as they have reason to believe there may be more victims that haven’t come forward.”

The sheriff asks anyone with information on the case or other possible victims to contact the Criminal Investigation Division at 501-362-8143.

Brown said deputies, along with the Quitman Police Department and the Heber Springs SWAT team, also seized several electronic devices from Linn’s home and business.

According to his Facebook profile, Linn owns Grand Master Han’s Martial Arts of Quitman, 35 Locust St. The business’s website lists him as a martial arts instructor “with extensive experience training kids.”

Linn is being held in the Cleburne County Detention Center in lieu of a $150,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence reported at Neville
Police clear all schools after false ‘active shooter’ alarm
Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from...
FDA: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil
Police lights
Richwood Rd. shooting kills woman, injures man
MGN
OPSO ends search for suspects who fled, one arrested in relation to homicide
Ketrick Lavon Calhoun
Family of man murdered at Foster Farms in April speaks out

Latest News

A woman accused of throwing her baby off a bridge in Houma Friday evening has been arrested.
Woman accused of throwing baby off a bridge in Houma arrested, police say
A harsh message for gang members in Monroe - the mayor and police chief say their days are...
MPD looking for two suspects in Richwood Road shooting
Bastrop Rams Booming with school spirit in this week's Cheerleader Challenge
Bastrop Rams booming with school spirit for the Cheerleader Challenge
Bastrop Rams booming with school spirit for the Cheerleader Challenge
Cheerleader Challenge Week 4: Bastrop Rams boom with school spirit
It highlights education and nursing students to help with the shortage of those professions...
New agreement makes it easier to transfer from LDCC to ULM