Louisiana Tech partners with United Airlines to train future pilots to address nationwide shortage

RUSTON, La. (KNOE) - A new program is taking flight at Louisiana Tech University.

The school has partnered with United Airlines’ Pilot Career Development Program, Aviate, to train pilots in the school’s Department of Professional Aviation.

“We know that the demand for qualified pilots is at an all-time high and we know that we have a great pipeline here,” explained Louisiana Tech President, Dr. Les Guice.

If accepted, qualified students will learn skills at Tech and then transition to one of United’s regional partners.

“We partner with Mesa, Air Wisconsin, CommuteAir, and Go Jet,” explained Justin Kannon, a Recruiter with Aviate. Once you do some time building with the University, you will reach UAX and that is your golden ticket to the United Flight deck.”

As part of the program, students will have access to United flight simulators, training courses, and one-on-one guidance.

“How awesome is it to be paired as an Aviate participant with an active United pilot? Someone to call when you have a question,” explained Captain Monica Frain. “Someone to bounce ideas off of. Someone to help you decide which regional partner is the best for you.”

Dr. Guice committed to hiring more instructors for Louisiana Tech’s Department of Professional Aviation.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.