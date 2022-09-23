Richwood Rd. shooting kills woman, injures man

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department are investigating a shooting that killed one and injured another person.

Officers responded to the shooting shortly after midnight on Sept. 23, 2022, on Richwood Rd. in Monroe.

Monroe Police said in a press release they found two victims -- a male and female -- at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

The female victim died from her injuries.

This is all the information available at the time. Detectives are investigating the crime and more information will be released as the case develops.

