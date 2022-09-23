Richwood Rd. shooting kills woman, injures man

Police lights
Police lights(Aranami / Flickr / CC BY 2.0)
By Thad Williams
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:17 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - The Monroe Police Department are investigating a shooting that killed one and injured another person.

Officers responded to the shooting shortly after midnight on Sept. 23, 2022, on Richwood Rd. in Monroe.

Monroe Police said in a press release they found two victims -- a male and female -- at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds.

The female victim died from her injuries.

This is all the information available at the time. Detectives are investigating the crime and more information will be released as the case develops.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence reported at Neville
Police clear all schools after false ‘active shooter’ alarm
Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from...
FDA: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil
MGN
OPSO ends search for suspects who fled, one arrested in relation to homicide
Ketrick Lavon Calhoun
Family of man murdered at Foster Farms in April speaks out
Covington High teacher assaulted by 18-year-old student
Louisiana student who attacked wheelchair-bound teacher to serve one year in prison

Latest News

A harsh message for gang members in Monroe - the mayor and police chief say their days are...
MPD looking for two suspects in Richwood Road shooting
Bastrop Rams Booming with school spirit in this week's Cheerleader Challenge
Bastrop Rams booming with school spirit for the Cheerleader Challenge
Bastrop Rams booming with school spirit for the Cheerleader Challenge
Cheerleader Challenge Week 4: Bastrop Rams boom with school spirit
It highlights education and nursing students to help with the shortage of those professions...
New agreement makes it easier to transfer from LDCC to ULM
A cross was erected in honor of slain LSU student Allie Rice.
Uber drivers interviewed in Allie Rice case; cross erected in her honor