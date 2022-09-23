False claim of active shooter at Neville High School

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Around 10 a.m. on Sept. 22, 2022, Monroe Police received a call regarding an active shooter situation at Neville High School. Authorities arrived on the scene within minutes and determined that the claims were false.

Sgt. Michael Fendall with Monroe police said every school in Monroe was put on lockdown as a precautionary measure until police determined the schools were safe.

“The school was cleared within a minute, there were several officers that were here, the school was cleared of any threats or wrongdoing, there was nothing there, there was no immediate threat to the school or any of the students at that point in time. Out of the abundance of caution, we decided to lock down all the schools in the entire city and the police department went from school to school and made sure that those schools were safe as well,” said Fendall.

Parents were alarmed by social media posts circulating before the schools were cleared by police. Jerika Reese, a parent of a Neville High freshman, said she was worried about her daughter.

“People shouldn’t put information out that they don’t know is true. I think that’s the biggest thing, a lot of he say she say being posted on social media before…you know everybody should just wait for the school or the police to communicate versus listening to everything that people put on social media,” said Reese.

Reese found comfort knowing law enforcement responded quickly and her child was safe at school.

“I do feel that my kid was safe. I do feel that the staff did what they were supposed to do, it does make me feel better, I hope that we don’t have any more school shootings or things of that nature, but I do feel that my child was safe,” said Reese.

Hoax calls about active shooters have been reported across the state including schools in Deridder, Leesville, Rayne, and Mansfield. Local authorities prepare for situations like this and Fendall said they were equipped to handle the threat.

