Adopt-a-Pet: Layla

Meet Layla!! She is a dog that can be adopted at the Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter.
By AntZavier Brown
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 3:29 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Say Hello to Layla! She is one of the dogs available for adoption at Ouachita Parish Animal Shelter.

Roxanne Smith from PAWS of NELA said Layla is a stray who came into the shelter from a family who could no longer keep her.

Smith said Layla is a calm and curious dog that will be great with an active family jogging. She also said Layla is a gentle dog that’s good on a leash.

The shelter is doing adoptions Monday-Saturday between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. at 417 Well Road in West Monroe.

