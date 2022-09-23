3,000-year-old canoe recovered from lake: ‘Truly incredible’

A 3,000-year-old canoe was recovered from Lake Mendota, according to the Wisconsin Historical Society. (Source: WMTV)
By Gillian Rawling and Jordan Gartner
Published: Sep. 23, 2022 at 2:52 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV/Gray News) - Officials in Wisconsin say a dugout canoe dating back to 1000 B.C. was recovered this week from Lake Mendota.

Wisconsin Historical Society maritime archeologists and partners from Wisconsin’s Native Nations pulled the canoe from the lake Thursday morning.

WMTV reports that radioactive tests estimated the dugout canoe to be about 3,000 years old. The team said it is the oldest canoe found in the Great Lakes region by 1,000 years.

According to historical society members, the 14.5-foot canoe was made from a piece of white oak sometime around 1000 B.C. An archeologist found it in the lakebed during a recreational dive in May.

Thursday’s recovery follows another canoe that was found in the lake in November 2021. Experts estimated that canoe dated back to the year 850.

“Finding an additional historically significant canoe in Lake Mendota is truly incredible. It unlocks invaluable research and educational opportunities to explore,” said Wisconsin Historical Society State Archaeologist Dr. James Skibo.

The team said where the canoes were discovered could offer an image of the past.

“Since it was located within 100 yards of where the first canoe was found, the find has prompted us to research fluctuating water levels and ancient shorelines to explore the possibility of what could be submerged village sites,” Skibo said.

State officials said archeologists and volunteers hand-excavated the second canoe, with members of the Ho-Chunk and Bad River Tribe present. The team took the dugout canoe to a nearby state archive preservation facility. Tribal members and society staff are planning to clean and preserve it.

“This incredible finding provides an opportunity for us to work with Tribal Nations to study and celebrate the history of the Indigenous people who’ve called this land home long before Wisconsin became a state,” said Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.

Copyright 2022 WMTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Richwood Rd. shooting kills woman, injures man
Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from...
FDA: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil
A harsh message for gang members in Monroe - the mayor and police chief say their days are...
MPD looking for two suspects in Richwood Road shooting
Officials in Iowa say a human jawbone found in the Iowa River in August likely belonged to a...
Human remains found in river date back to prehistoric person, officials say
Sheriff’s deputies arrested a martial arts instructor following a year-long investigation into...
Martial arts instructor accused of raping, sexually assaulting kids

Latest News

Still photos from the Charlottetown Police Department show damage from post-tropical storm...
Fiona washes houses away, knocks out power in Canada
This satellite image provided by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration shows...
DeSantis expands state of emergency as storm expected to hit Florida
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President...
Kremlin stages votes in Ukraine, sees protests in Russia
Saxophonist Pharoah Sanders performs on day 1 of the Arroyo Seco Music Festival on Saturday,...
Pharoah Sanders, influential jazz saxophonist, dies at 81
Felix Zhang, a Penn High School student, scored every point possible on an AP Calculus AB exam.
High school student becomes first ever to earn maximum score on AP calculus exam