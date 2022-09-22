Zoo Buddy: Green Iguanas!

Meet Paisley! He's a green iguana at the Louisiana Purchase Gardens and Zoo.
By Jessica Torricelli
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 12:03 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
General curator Lisa Taylor says he was donated by a member of the public, and he’s used in their education department.

The zoo has other iguanas on exhibit in their reptile building, too.

The zoo is open every day of the week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with the splash pad, boat ride, and train ride going! Call them at (318) 329-2400 for more information.

For more information about iguanas, click here.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

