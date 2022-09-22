‘We just want the trailer back:’ A-State alumni search for iconic trailer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The next Arkansas State Red Wolves home game is about 48 hours away, and while many fans will fill the stadium, something is missing outside at Tailgate City.

The Beta Psi chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity at Arkansas State University started tailgating in the late 90s. At that time, they only had tarps and PVC pipe, but their statement piece years later became their one-of-a-kind trailer.

“The trailer is usually parked right here, facing out this way. It’s got the TKE, Arkansas State, and all that on it. The back of it sits there so we can load and unload,” said Jerry Halsell, TKE Alumni Association president.

He said the trailer has been left out on the lawn for years and even year-round at times.

But this year, when it came time for the university to mow the grass, a request was made for the members to move the trailer.

“We assumed the issue was ASU just had to move it to mow, and we didn’t get there quick enough or something, and all summer, I tried to call the athletic department and didn’t get any replies. And the Physical Plant, they tried to help a little bit. Come to find out, he didn’t know anything about it,” Halsell said.

The trailer disappeared without a trace sometime in March, prompting the association to file a police report with the University Police Department.

With not much inside, the trailer holds more of a sentimental value.

It was donated in the mid-2000s by Teke member Lavon Wells and his wife Mary Ellen. The members of the organization wrapped it with some of their best memories.

“We even had Ronald Reagan on there, who’s a Teke. We had Elvis who was a Teke here at ASU in our chapter actually, and so a lot of people come to see that,” Halsell said.

Halsell says the trailer was a focal point for Tailgate City, claiming the chapter was the first to ever tailgate in that area.

“People are starting to realize that it’s gone, and we never realized that they noticed that here and so apparently it means a lot more to people other than just the Tekes,” Halsell said

Halsell says the trailer is worth more by the pound than it is by the dollar, adding it won’t travel over 10 miles an hour.

He said would be elated to have it back.

“Totally happy. If you know where it’s at, call us. We’ll come get it. No questions asked,” Halsell said. “We appreciate the stuff that was in it. But you can have that, we just want the trailer back.

If you have any idea where the trailer could be, send an email to the Beta Psi chapter of Tau Kappa Epsilon Fraternity at betapsitkealumni@gmail.com.

