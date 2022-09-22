NCAA infractions committee says LSU football program violated recruiting rules; hands down punishments

LSU Tigers
LSU Tigers(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions said on Thursday, Sept. 22, that there were recruiting violations in the LSU football program and handed down punishments for those violations.

The NCAA Division I Committee on Infractions said there were recruiting violations in the LSU football program and handed down punishments.

Information released by NCAA:

The LSU football program violated recruiting rules when former assistant coach James Cregg and former assistant director of recruiting met separately with a prospect during the COVID-19 recruiting dead period and provided the prospect with impermissible recruiting inducements, according to a decision released by a Division I Committee on Infractions panel.

The panel classified the case as Level II-mitigated for the university, Level II-aggravated for the former assistant coach, and Level II-standard for the former assistant director of recruiting. The committee used the Division I membership-approved infractions penalty guidelines to prescribe the following measures:

  • One year of probation.
  • A $5,000 fine (self-imposed).
  • A limit of official visits for football to 55 during the 2022-23 academic year (self-imposed).
  • A one-week prohibition against unofficial visits in the football program prior to the beginning of the 2022-23 academic year (self-imposed).
  • A one-week prohibition against recruiting communications in the football program prior to the start of the 2022-23 academic year (self-imposed).
  • A reduction of seven evaluation days in the football program during the fall 2021 evaluation period (self-imposed).
  • A three-year show-cause order for the former assistant coach. During that period, any NCAA member school employing him must restrict him from any off-campus recruiting activities unless it shows cause why the restrictions should not apply.

“Although the [committee] has encountered more egregious conduct in past cases, the violations in this case represent intentional misconduct that should be of concern to the membership,” the panel said in its decision. “The COVID-19 recruiting dead period was intended to protect the health and safety of prospects, student-athletes and institutional staff. It also leveled the playing field for recruiting at a time when government-imposed COVID-19 restrictions varied across the country.”

Dave Roberts, chief hearing officer for the panel and special advisor, will be in attendance.

CLICK HERE for more.

LSU issued a statement about the NCAA’s decision on Thursday:

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from...
FDA: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Generic police lights
West Monroe bingo hall robbed at gunpoint, men arrested
Franklin County Schools officials announced that school will be canceled Thursday because of...
Franklin Parish schools closed for student’s funeral services
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

MGN
OPSO ends search for suspects who fled, one arrested in relation to homicide
Meet Jeffery Rushworth! He's a miracle baby after coming into the world as a micro-premie.
2 Cars 2 Winners: The Miracle of Jeffrey Rushworth
COVID-19
ONE-STOP-SHOP: Louisiana stats, links related to COVID-19
Authorities investigating fake school shooting reports.
Authorities: False alarms being reported at schools statewide