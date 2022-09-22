Mother, boyfriend charged after severely bruised baby dies, sheriff says

Cassandra Clautu is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. Philip Coker is charged with...
Cassandra Clautu is charged with unlawful conduct toward a child. Philip Coker is charged with homicide.(Richland County Sheriff’s Department)
By Nevin Smith and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) – A mother and her boyfriend are facing charges after the death of her severely bruised baby was ruled a homicide.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott said deputies were called to an area hospital on Sept. 6 after staff reported an unresponsive 4-month-old baby. Investigators noticed bruises on the baby’s back, arms, legs and ears.

The child was placed on life support and was pronounced brain dead on Sept. 8.

An autopsy on Sept. 9 found the baby had a rib fracture, severe brain and eye hemorrhaging, and bruises across the body.

The mother, Cassandra Clautu, told deputies her boyfriend, Philip Coker, was watching the child and woke up to find the baby unresponsive.

Clautu was charged with unlawful conduct toward a child, and Coker was charged with homicide. Both were booked at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.

Further investigation found the baby had been injured during a prior incident. Investigators said Clautu did not seek medical treatment for the baby at the time.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence reported at Neville
Police clear all schools after false ‘active shooter’ alarm
Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from...
FDA: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil
MGN
OPSO ends search for suspects who fled, one arrested in relation to homicide
Ketrick Lavon Calhoun
Family of man murdered at Foster Farms in April speaks out
Covington High teacher assaulted by 18-year-old student
Louisiana student who attacked wheelchair-bound teacher to serve one year in prison

Latest News

FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry a giant placard during a rally and...
Amended autopsy: Black man died due to sedative, restraint
A fire is seen at a home in Oak Forest, Ill., on Friday with a person reportedly barricaded...
Reports: 4 dead after shooting, barricade situation, fire at Illinois home
FILE - A military vehicle drives along a street with a billboard that reads: "With Russia...
Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia
A fire is seen at a home in Oak Forest, Ill., on Friday with a person reportedly barricaded...
AERIALS: Barricade, house fire in Oak Forest, Ill.
4-H students around Union county have been preparing their animals for this time of year, the...
4-H students shine at the Union County fair