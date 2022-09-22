More than 60 employers search for candidates at Monroe Job and Career Expo

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - Ouachita Works hosted a Job and Career Expo at the Monroe Civic Center.

Ouachita Works collaborated with Monroe and West Monroe Chambers of Commerce, United Way of Northeast Louisiana, Goodwill Industries of North Louisiana, and the Ouachita Parish Police Jury to present the expo from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022.

The Job and Career Expo was about connecting people to new possibilities in northeast Louisiana.

More than 60 employers set up their booths to speak to job seekers, and people from all over northeast Louisiana came to land in their new careers.

Kim Lowery, Vice President of Strategies with United Way of NELA says employers are providing an opportunity for job seekers to get connected to employment in the community.

“Well, we see there are a lot of opportunities,” says Lowery. “As you look around the room, you can see there are a lot of opportunities for employers that are hiring. And so, the hope would be to connect people that are maybe trying to change their skills, increase their skills and their opportunities and connect them to these employers to make their life better and our community better.”

A gas and telecommunications company, Etheridge Pipeline & Conduit (EPC), has several positions open for easily trainable candidates.

“There’s a lot of money coming down from the government to put fiber in rural areas,” says EPC’s Director of Accounting Courtney Dickerson. “So we’re going to be putting a lot of pipe in the ground, hanging a lot of lines in the air. So, we’ll need a good amount of people to help us do that.”

Community Program Manager Adam Alexander of the Ouachita Parish Workforce told KNOE Wednesday evening that the expo had over 500 job seekers. Alexander says the Job and Career Expo will happen again in spring 2023.

