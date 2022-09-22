Man escapes from ICE processing center in Pine Prairie

By Johnathan Manning
Published: Sep. 22, 2022
Evangeline Parish, LA (KPLC) - Authorities are searching for a man who escaped from the ICE Processing Center in Pine Prairie.

Konstantin Lavrentev, 27, of Russian descent, is 5-foot-9, 175 pounds, with a light beard.

Authorities with the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office say not to approach Lavrentev if located.

They ask anyone knowing Lavrentev’s location to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-363-2161.

