Here’s how brown fat helps fight obesity

By AntZavier Brown
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 7:53 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to the National Institutes of Health, brown fat is a special kind of body fat that helps improve metabolism. It breaks down blood sugar and fat molecules to create heat and help maintain body temperature. Nutritionist Jen Avis said brown fat and white fat are not the type of fats you eat, they are already within your body.

Avis said it is better to have more brown fat in your body instead of white fat because white fat is the “fluffy fat” you get from gaining weight. She said brown fat is fat we have in smaller places, creates heat without causing shivering and burns more calories. Avis said a way to improve brown fat naturally is by eating pistachios, almonds, and lean meats. Expose yourself to cooler temperatures, take cold showers, and exercise to increase brown fat.

Copyright 2022 KNOE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from...
FDA: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil
The Belk store in Columbia, S.C., is where a woman was found dead inside a bathroom.
Worker found dead in department store bathroom was there 4 days, police say
Generic police lights
West Monroe bingo hall robbed at gunpoint, men arrested
Franklin County Schools officials announced that school will be canceled Thursday because of...
Franklin Parish schools closed for student’s funeral services
Jennifer Hernandez, 20, was shot in a drive-by shooting. She was eight months pregnant with a...
Pregnant woman shot to death day before baby shower

Latest News

Heavy police presence reported at Neville
Police clear all schools after false ‘active shooter’ alarm
NCAA infractions committee hands down ruling on LSU
Rivers was a Swamper, or cast member, on Season 5 of "Swamp People." (Source: history.com)
Ex-’Swamp People’ cast member arrested; accused of contractor fraud
Local sports agent Jeff Guerriero is bringing a championship fighting card to Nela.
Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship heads to NELA