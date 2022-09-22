Here’s how brown fat helps fight obesity

MONROE, La. (KNOE) - According to the National Institutes of Health, brown fat is a special kind of body fat that helps improve metabolism. It breaks down blood sugar and fat molecules to create heat and help maintain body temperature. Nutritionist Jen Avis said brown fat and white fat are not the type of fats you eat, they are already within your body.

Avis said it is better to have more brown fat in your body instead of white fat because white fat is the “fluffy fat” you get from gaining weight. She said brown fat is fat we have in smaller places, creates heat without causing shivering and burns more calories. Avis said a way to improve brown fat naturally is by eating pistachios, almonds, and lean meats. Expose yourself to cooler temperatures, take cold showers, and exercise to increase brown fat.

