Police clear all schools after false ‘active shooter’ alarm

Heavy police presence reported at Neville
Heavy police presence reported at Neville
By Madison Remrey
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A call was received by the Monroe Police Department about an active shooter at Neville High School, according to Monroe City Schools Superintendent Brett Vidrine.

Vidrine said the active shooter call turned out to be a false alarm. Neville Junior High was also placed on lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Monroe City Police said everything has been cleared, but other schools have been searched as a precautionary measure.

