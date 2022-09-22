Deputy in Vernon Parish arrested for illicit acts involving a juvenile

Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office
Vernon Parish Sheriff's Office(KALB)
By KALB Digital Team
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 4:03 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VERNON PARISH, La. (KALB) - Louisiana State Police have arrested a deputy with the Vernon Parish Sheriff’s Office for illicit acts involving a juvenile.

LSP shared that its Special Victim’s Unit was requested by VPSO to investigate a complaint against one of their deputies involving computer aided solicitation of a juvenile. Investigators determined that the suspect was communicating with a juvenile by sharing explicit images and text.

That suspect was later identified as 57-year-old Randy Kennedy of Leesville. On Wednesday, LSP arrested Kennedy for computer aided solicitation of a minor, indecent behavior with a juvenile, and malfeasance in office.

Kennedy has been booked into the Vernon Parish Jail. LSP shared that the investigation remains active and ongoing.

