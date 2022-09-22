C.A.B.L.E. hosts Community Wellness Fair for senior citizens in Ouachita Parish

WEST MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A non-profit organization provided health and wellness resources for senior citizens in Ouachita Parish Wednesday morning.

C.A.B.L.E., which stands for Communities Acting to Benefit Louisiana’s Elderly, hosted a Community Wellness Fair from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the West Ouachita Senior Center. Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, marked the second year that C.A.B.L.E. hosted the Community Wellness Fair.

Over 30 businesses consisting of assisted living communities, home health, hospice, insurance, and home care agencies were present to offer information to support the senior population in the parish.

“We just want to make sure people know we are here - that we are able to take care of our senior adults and veterans,” said Jennifer Bass, administrator of Always Best Care and a vendor at the fair. “It’s very important for us to help them maintain their independence as long as they can, and to keep them safe in their own homes.”

About 100 senior citizen’s attended the fair.

