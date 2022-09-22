Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship heads to NELA

Local sports agent Jeff Guerriero is bringing a championship fighting card to Nela.
By Fredrick Jackson
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
MONROE, La. (KNOE) - A huge championship fighting card is coming to NELA. The Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is Saturday, October 1st at the Fant-Ewing Coliseum on the campus of ULM.

Local injury attorney and sports agent Jeff Guerriero said BKFC is the fastest growing combat sport in the world. The event’s boxing commissioner Ricky Norris said bringing the event to Louisiana has been difficult.

Monroe native Quentin “The Hero” Henry will fight for a World Championship. Guerriero is expecting a big turnout. He says they’re renting out 300 rooms in the area and plan to make a huge economic impact on the community. He also wants to continue bringing big events like this to the area.

Tickets can be purchased at BKFC.com, Eventbrite and The Ticket office at ULM (students only)

