Authorities say kidnapping ended in brutal murder, dismemberment in Tucson

John Anthony Cole, of Tucson, is facing several charges in connection with a Phoenix kidnapping...
John Anthony Cole, of Tucson, is facing several charges in connection with a Phoenix kidnapping and murder case.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By KOLD News 13 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Sep. 22, 2022 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Phoenix kidnapping ended with a brutal murder and dismemberment in Tucson, according to authorities.

KOLD reports John Anthony Cole, of Tucson, is facing charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, theft by extortion and concealment of a body.

Investigators from the Phoenix Police Department said Cole, 45, admitted to the crime and led them to at least parts of the victim.

On Sept. 16, Cole allegedly kidnapped Antoine Smith from his Phoenix home and the two then drove to Tucson. Cole claimed Smith owed him money.

During that drive, Cole said he pulled off Interstate 10 in a rural part of Pima County to use the bathroom.

Cole claimed Smith then attacked him. Cole said he was able to put Smith in a submission hold before strangling him, according to court documents.

Cole said he then took Smith’s body to his home, located in the 5900 block of East Third Street in Tucson.

Investigators said Cole spent the next few days buying cleaning, masking and other supplies to dismember Smith’s body.

The PPD said Cole told them where he dumped the body but refused to provide a DNA sample.

On Sept. 20, Cole was arrested by the Arizona Department of Public Safety while driving on Interstate 10 near Quartzsite, Arizona. Authorities said human remains were found in the vehicle and they believe they belong to the victim.

KOLD was at a crime scene at South Kolb Road and East Sycamore Park Boulevard in Tuscon late Wednesday night. Their reporter saw several unmarked police vehicles.

KOLD reached out to police about the scene and was told it was part of an ongoing investigation about a kidnapping.

According to federal records, Cole was sentenced to 188 months in prison in 2003 for cocaine possession with intent to distribute.

According to the Pima County Superior Court, Cole is also facing aggravated assault and aggravated harassment charges from an incident early this year.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Heavy police presence reported at Neville
Police clear all schools after false ‘active shooter’ alarm
Warning: Don't cook chicken in Nyquil. FDA says the meds could harm your lungs just from...
FDA: Do not cook chicken in NyQuil
MGN
OPSO ends search for suspects who fled, one arrested in relation to homicide
Ketrick Lavon Calhoun
Family of man murdered at Foster Farms in April speaks out
Covington High teacher assaulted by 18-year-old student
Louisiana student who attacked wheelchair-bound teacher to serve one year in prison

Latest News

FILE - In this June 27, 2020 file photo, demonstrators carry a giant placard during a rally and...
Amended autopsy: Black man died due to sedative, restraint
A fire is seen at a home in Oak Forest, Ill., on Friday with a person reportedly barricaded...
Reports: 4 dead after shooting, barricade situation, fire at Illinois home
FILE - A military vehicle drives along a street with a billboard that reads: "With Russia...
Occupied Ukraine holds Kremlin-staged vote on joining Russia
A fire is seen at a home in Oak Forest, Ill., on Friday with a person reportedly barricaded...
AERIALS: Barricade, house fire in Oak Forest, Ill.
4-H students around Union county have been preparing their animals for this time of year, the...
4-H students shine at the Union County fair